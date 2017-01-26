Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Top Legal News / Written prescription not needed for attendant care (access required)

Written prescription not needed for attendant care (access required)

By: Heath Hamacher January 26, 2017

Addressing the issue for the first time since the state law was amended, the North Carolina Court of Appeals held Jan. 17 that prescriptions for attendant care benefits do not have to be in writing. The ruling overturned a finding by the full Industrial Commission in Thompson v. International Paper Co., a case in which doctors ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Raleigh Office · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo