Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Arbitration / Arbitration – Breach of Fiduciary Duty – Medical Malpractice Claim – Patient Paperwork (access required)

Arbitration – Breach of Fiduciary Duty – Medical Malpractice Claim – Patient Paperwork (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor January 27, 2017

King v. Bryant (Lawyers Weekly No. 010-027-17, 44 pp.) (Sam Ervin IV, J.) (Michael Morgan, J., not participating) (Mark Martin, C.J. & Paul Newby, J., dissenting separately) Appealed from Cumberland County Superior Court (Lucy Inman, J.) On discretionary review from the Court of Appeals. N.C. S. Ct. Holding: The court refuses to enforce an arbitration agreement ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Raleigh Office · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo