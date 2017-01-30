Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Civil Practice / Civil Practice – Rule 11 Motion – Negotiating Tactics – Unfair Trade Practices Claim – Securities – Corporate Purchase (access required)

Civil Practice – Rule 11 Motion – Negotiating Tactics – Unfair Trade Practices Claim – Securities – Corporate Purchase (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor January 30, 2017

KURE Corp. v. Peterson (Lawyers Weekly No. 020-013-17, 18 pp.) (Louis Bledsoe III, J.) 2017 NCBC Holding: Defendants have alleged that plaintiff informed defendants that plaintiff would be “first to file” if defendants did not accept its proposed settlement offer; however, defendants have not pointed to any authority demonstrating that a desire to gain a litigation ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Raleigh Office · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo