Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Verdicts & Settlements / Officer’s estate secures $5.35M settlement from crash (access required)

Officer’s estate secures $5.35M settlement from crash (access required)

By: David Donovan January 30, 2017

The estate of a former police officer who was killed when a tractor-trailer truck overturned and fell on his patrol car has reached a $5.35 million confidential pre-suit settlement with multiple parties, including the owner of the chassis the truck was pulling, attorneys for the officer’s estate report. David Kirby and Bill Bystrynski of Edwards Kirby ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Raleigh Office · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo