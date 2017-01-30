Quantcast
Waiver of privilege can extend to opinion counsel (access required)

Waiver of privilege can extend to opinion counsel (access required)

By: Jeff Jeffrey January 30, 2017

One of the surest ways for a defendant to waive the protections on attorney-client communications is to invoke an “advice of counsel” defense. It stands to reason that if the client is going to argue he only messed up because his attorney gave him bad advice, the other side should get a chance to see what ...

