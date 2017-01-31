Quantcast
By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor January 31, 2017

Islet Sciences, Inc. v. Brighthaven Ventures, LLC (Lawyers Weekly No. 020-016-17, 17 pp.) (Gregory McGuire, J.) 2017 NCBC 5 Holding: Even though plaintiff is a Nevada corporation, and even though Nevada recognizes a claim for aiding and abetting breach of fiduciary duty, the internal affairs doctrine does not require the court to apply Nevada law to ...

