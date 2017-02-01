Quantcast
Admiralty – Limitations Act – Personal Injury Action – Savings to Suitors Clause – Venue (access required)

Admiralty – Limitations Act – Personal Injury Action – Savings to Suitors Clause – Venue (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor February 1, 2017

In re Trawler Susan Rose, Inc. (Lawyers Weekly No. 002-003-17, 12 pp.) (W. Earl Britt, S.J.) 4:16-cv-00021; E.D.N.C. Holding: Where a seaman has established an independent basis for federal jurisdiction by bringing a Jones Act claim at law and has filed a stipulation acknowledging limitation plaintiff Trawler Susan Rose, Inc.’s rights under the Limitation Act, the ...

