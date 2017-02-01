Quantcast
Criminal Practice – Drug Offense Worked for 'Career Offender' Status

By: Deborah Elkins February 1, 2017

U.S. v. Dozier (Lawyers Weekly No. 001-022-17, 15 pp.) (Davis, S.J.) No. 15-4532, Jan. 30, 2017; USDC at Beckley, W.Va. (Berger, J.) 4th Cir. Holding: Although the district court erred in applying a modified categorical approach to West Virginia’s general attempt statute to determine defendant was a “career offender,” defendant nevertheless qualified as a career offender, ...

