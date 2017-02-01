Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Bar Disciplinary Actions / Greenville, South Carolina attorney suspended (access required)

Greenville, South Carolina attorney suspended (access required)

By: David Donovan February 1, 2017

Attorney: Joel Flesher Geer Location: Greenville, South Carolina Bar membership: Member since 2000 Disciplinary action: Suspended from the practice of law pursuant to reciprocal discipline on Jan. 6. Geer shall not be reinstated in North Carolina until he has submitted proof that he has been reinstated to the practice in South Carolina. Background: On April 10, 2015, the South ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Raleigh Office · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo