Woozy patient drove away, dentist settles wreck claim for $480K (access required)

By: Phillip Bantz February 1, 2017

Allowing a woozy patient to get behind the wheel has cost an insurer for a dental practice $480,000, according to Durham attorney William Mills. Mills of Glenn, Mills, Fisher & Mahoney said his dentist gave the plaintiff anti-anxiety medication lorazepam, because he was nervous about having dental work done. But the dentist failed to tell the ...

