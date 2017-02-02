Quantcast
By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor February 2, 2017

Jacobs v. Stein (Lawyers Weekly No. 004-001-17, 9 pp.) (Max Cogburn, J.) 3:16-cv-00768; W.D.N.C. Holding: Plaintiff alleges that, while representing a corporation and in furtherance of perpetrating fraud against plaintiff, an out-of-state attorney filed false affidavits in North Carolina courts. The court holds that the filing of false affidavits by an officer, agent or employee of ...

