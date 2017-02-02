Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Civil Practice / Civil Practice – Standing – Contract – Airport FBO – Statute of Limitations – Constitutional – Equal Protection Claim (access required)

Civil Practice – Standing – Contract – Airport FBO – Statute of Limitations – Constitutional – Equal Protection Claim (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor February 2, 2017

WFC Management Corp. v. New Hanover County Airport Authority (Lawyers Weekly No. 002-005-17, 15 pp.) (Terrence Boyle, J.) 7:16-cv-00086; E.D.N.C. Holding: Plaintiffs’ purchase of the assets of another company does not give plaintiffs standing to sue for defendants’ allegedly discriminatory acts against the other company. Defendant’s motion to dismiss is granted. Standing Plaintiffs have made no showing that they ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Raleigh Office · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo