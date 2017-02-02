Quantcast
Elections – Constitutional – Special Election – Racially Gerrymandered Districts

Elections – Constitutional – Special Election – Racially Gerrymandered Districts

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor February 2, 2017

Covington v. State (Lawyers Weekly No. 003-001-17, 9 pp.) (James Wynn Jr., Thomas Schroeder & Catherine Eagles, JJ.) 1:15-cv-00399; M.D.N.C. Holding: This court has held that nine state senate and 19 state house districts were racially gerrymandered in violation of the Equal Protection Clause. Defendants are not entitled to a stay of this court’s order requiring ...

