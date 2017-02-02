Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Top Legal News / Fiduciary relationship starts at intake (access required)

Fiduciary relationship starts at intake (access required)

Supreme Court refuses to enforce doctor’s arbitration agreement

By: David Donovan February 2, 2017

A Fayetteville surgeon entered into a fiduciary relationship with his patient-to-be as soon as the patient entrusted the doctor with his confidential medical information, the Supreme Court has ruled. As a result, a divided court refused to enforce an arbitration agreement that the patient signed as part of a stack of intake forms, holding that ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Raleigh Office · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo