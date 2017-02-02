Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Labor & Employment / Labor & Employment – Civil Rights – Race Discrimination Claim – Hostile Environment & Failure to Promote – Retaliation Claim – Sexual Harassment (access required)

Labor & Employment – Civil Rights – Race Discrimination Claim – Hostile Environment & Failure to Promote – Retaliation Claim – Sexual Harassment (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor February 2, 2017

Woods v. Salem Electric Co. (Lawyers Weekly No. 003-002-17, 19 pp.) (Loretta Biggs, J.) 1:15-cv-00525; M.D.N.C. Holding: According to the African-American plaintiff, his white supervisor responded to a question by saying he was going to get a noose and tighten it every time plaintiff asked him a question, and then three years later, the same supervisor ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Raleigh Office · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo