Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Tort-Negligence / Tort/Negligence – FTCA – Subject Matter Jurisdiction – Agency Policy – Unsafe Ladder/Door Combo (access required)

Tort/Negligence – FTCA – Subject Matter Jurisdiction – Agency Policy – Unsafe Ladder/Door Combo (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor February 2, 2017

Hinson v. United States (Lawyers Weekly No. 002-004-17, 12 pp.) (Terrence Boyle, J.) 514-cv-00877; E.D.N.C. Holding: The discretionary-function exception to the Federal Tort Claims Act’s waiver of sovereign immunity does not apply to an agency’s decision as to when to add safety features to a ladder/access door combination or whether to take the unsafe ladder out ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Raleigh Office · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo