Civil Practice – Personal Jurisdiction – Conspiracy Theory – Trucking Company – Safety Rules

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor February 6, 2017

Griffith v. Gray (Lawyers Weekly No. 004-003-17, 9 pp.) (Dennis Howell, USMJ) 1:16-cv-00235; W.D.N.C. Holding: Plaintiffs allege that defendants Rosic and Duratovic participated in a conspiracy to flout the safety rules governing inspection, repair, and maintenance of the commercial vehicles under their control and that, while defendant Gray was operating one such vehicle in North Carolina, ...

