Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Civil Practice / Civil Practice – Statute of Limitations – Equitable Estoppel – Homeowners’ Insurance – Rebuilding Claims (access required)

Civil Practice – Statute of Limitations – Equitable Estoppel – Homeowners’ Insurance – Rebuilding Claims (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor February 6, 2017

Bankaitis v. Allstate Insurance Co. (Lawyers Weekly No. 003-003-17, 11 pp.) (Loretta Biggs, J.) 1:16-cv-00146; M.D.N.C. Holding: After plaintiffs’ home was destroyed by fire, defendant allegedly waited until the time for filing had expired to tell plaintiffs that they needed to file a separate claim for damage caused by contractor error. Plaintiffs’ allegations support the application ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Raleigh Office · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo