Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Civil Practice / Civil Practice – Declaratory Judgment Action – Sovereign Immunity – Justiciability – Rewards Program (access required)

Civil Practice – Declaratory Judgment Action – Sovereign Immunity – Justiciability – Rewards Program (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor February 7, 2017

T & A Amusements, LLC v. McCrory (Lawyers Weekly No. 011-053-17, 18 pp.) (Mark Davis, J.) Appealed from Randolph County Superior Court (Michael Duncan, J.) N.C. App. Holding: Where plaintiffs seek declaratory relief against state and local agencies for acting in excess of the authority granted to them by statute and for threatening to invade plaintiffs’ ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Raleigh Office · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo