Home / Opinion Digests / Constitutional / Constitutional – Due Process – V.I. Small Claims Court – Full Faith & Credit Denied – First Impression – Attorneys (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor February 7, 2017

Tropic Leisure Corp. v. Hailey (Lawyers Weekly No. 011-035-17, 15 pp.) (Mark Davis, J.) Appealed from Wake County District Court (Debra Sasser, J.) N.C. App. Holding: The U.S. Virgin Islands’ small claims court deprives litigants of representation by counsel at any fact-finding stage of the proceedings. This violates the due process rights of litigants like defendant. We ...

