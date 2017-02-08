Quantcast
By: Deborah Elkins February 8, 2017

U.S. v. Evans (Lawyers Weekly No. 001-033-17, 12 pp.) (Keenan, J.) No. 16-4094, Feb. 2, 2017; USDC at Raleigh, N.C. (Howard, J.) 4th Cir. Holding: Defendant’s prior federal conviction of carjacking counts as a “crime of violence” within the meaning of 18 U.S.C. § 924(c), and the district court did not err in sentencing him to ...

