Criminal Practice – Search & Seizure – Extended Traffic Stop – Reasonable Suspicion (access required)

Criminal Practice – Search & Seizure – Extended Traffic Stop – Reasonable Suspicion (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor February 8, 2017

State v. Downey (Lawyers Weekly No. 011-046-17, 18 pp.) (Richard Dietz, J.) (Robert Hunter Jr., J., dissenting) Appealed from Johnston County Superior Court (Thomas Lock & Reuben Young, JJ.) N.C. App. Holding: Based on his training in drug interdiction, a deputy had reasonable suspicion of criminal activity justifying the extension of a traffic stop when he ...

