A bunch of dam problems (access required)

A bunch of dam problems (access required)

By: Jeff Jeffrey February 9, 2017

The state Division of Energy, Mineral and Land Resources has filed a lawsuit against the owners of the Woodlake dam near Fayetteville, hoping to force them to either repair it or to tear the dam down. The structure has been under state review for years as dam cracks and other dam damage have begun to appear ...

