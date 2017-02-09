Quantcast
Criminal Practice – DWI – Appeals – Motion to Suppress – Pretrial Dismissal

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor February 9, 2017

State v. Parisi (Lawyers Weekly No. 011-050-17, 13 pp.) (John Tyson, J.) Appealed from Wilkes County Superior Court (Michael Duncan, J.) N.C. App. Holding: Despite surplusage saying the district court was granting defendant’s (nonexistent) motion to dismiss, the district court only preliminarily granted defendant’s motion to suppress, and that was the only matter the superior court ...

