Criminal Practice – Indictment Amendment – Negligent Child Abuse – Child's Wounds – Cause & Treatment (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor February 9, 2017

State v. Frazier (Lawyers Weekly No. 011-047-17, 6 pp.) (Chris Dillon, J.) Appealed from Randolph County Superior Court (Michael Duncan, J.) N.C. App. Holding: The trial court erred when it allowed the state to amend a negligent child abuse indictment because the amendment allowed the jury to consider whether defendant’s newly alleged failure to provide a ...

