Tractor-trailer crash leads to $2.5M confidential settlement (access required)

By: Heath Hamacher February 13, 2017

The estate of a person killed in a motor vehicle crash involving a tractor-trailer has settled a wrongful death claim for $2.5 million, attorneys for the plaintiff report. Pursuant to a confidentiality clause, most of the case’s details have been withheld. The plaintiff was represented by Karonnie Truzy and Robert Fleury of Crumley Roberts. Fleury wrote in an ...

