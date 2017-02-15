Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Top Legal News / 4th Circuit: Deposits were not ‘transfers’ (access required)

4th Circuit: Deposits were not ‘transfers’ (access required)

By: Jeff Jeffrey February 15, 2017

Deposits and wire transfers made to a debtor’s bank accounts were not transfers that could be voided as fraudulent, the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals has ruled. In fact, the transactions weren’t transfers at all, the court said. Both the bankruptcy court judge and a U.S. District judge had missed the point, as they both made ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Raleigh Office · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo