Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Courts / 4th Circuit / Criminal Practice – ‘Prank’ Poison Letter Supported Prison Term (access required)

Criminal Practice – ‘Prank’ Poison Letter Supported Prison Term (access required)

By: Deborah Elkins February 15, 2017

U.S. v. Spencer (Lawyers Weekly No. 001-039-17, 12 pp.) (Wilkinson, J.) No. 16-4026, Feb. 9, 2017; USDC at Norfolk, Va. (Doumar, J.) 4th Cir. Holding: A defendant who sent a letter to the district court clerk’s office, covered with white powder described as possibly causing what could be the recipient’s “last breath,” and who was convicted ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Raleigh Office · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo