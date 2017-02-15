Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Courts / N.C. Business Court / Tort/Negligence – Misappropriation of Trade Secrets – Civil Practice – Preliminary Injunction – Labor & Employment – Confidentiality Agreement (access required)

Tort/Negligence – Misappropriation of Trade Secrets – Civil Practice – Preliminary Injunction – Labor & Employment – Confidentiality Agreement (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor February 15, 2017

Computer Design & Integration, LLC v. Brown (Lawyers Weekly No. 020-019-17, 34 pp.) (Louis Bledsoe III, J.) 2017 NCBC 8 Holding: Despite plaintiffs’ failure to maintain the secrecy of some of the information for which they claim trade secret protection, plaintiffs have shown that, in the wake of a failed LLC membership buy-out, plaintiff Computer Design ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Raleigh Office · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo