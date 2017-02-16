Quantcast
Home / Top Legal News / ‘Intrusion into seclusion’ appears in Biz Court case (access required)

By: Jeff Jeffrey February 16, 2017

For most corporate attorneys, the tort of intrusion into seclusion is something they may or may not remember from law school. It rarely comes up in the business context. But an unusual case before the North Carolina Business Court late last month put the tort front and center. Intrusion into seclusion is “the intentional intrusion, physically or ...

