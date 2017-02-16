Quantcast
Home / Top Legal News / Just to be clear: State can't appeal suppression (access required)

Just to be clear: State can’t appeal suppression (access required)

By: Heath Hamacher February 16, 2017

Restating established law in a case that saw numerous appeals from the prosecution, the North Carolina Court of Appeals held Feb. 7 that the state does not have a statutory right to appeal to the appellate division from a district court’s final order granting a pretrial motion to suppress evidence in a DWI case. In State ...

