Raleigh attorney reprimanded (access required)

By: David Donovan February 16, 2017

Attorney: Lawrence S. Maitin Location: Raleigh Bar membership: Member since 1994 Disciplinary action: Reprimanded on Jan. 12 Background: Maitin represented a client in a real estate closing in September 2010 and concluded that an outstanding judgment did not attach to the subject property. Maitin did not inform the client about the judgment or his conclusion, and the client learned ...

