Home / Top Legal News / Rock blasting injury stays in comp system (access required)

By: David Donovan February 16, 2017

Blasting is dangerous work—unsurprisingly, since it involves the controlled use of explosives to break large rocks. In fact, it is the only occupation that North Carolina courts have deemed “ultrahazardous.” A worker who was badly injured by debris ejected from a blasting operation on a different part of his worksite contends that, because of blasting’s ...

