Children of mom killed in car cash reach $2.25M settlement (access required)

By: David Donovan February 20, 2017

  This story originally appeared in the Aug. 8, 2016 issue of NCLW. The family of a 43-year-old woman who was killed when the driver of a plumbing company truck crossed the center line and hit her car head-on has reached a $2.25 million confidential settlement, attorneys for the woman’s family report. Gene Riddle of Riddle & Brantley ...

