Labor & Employment – Public Employees – Constitutional – Due Process – College President

Labor & Employment – Public Employees – Constitutional – Due Process – College President

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor February 20, 2017

Spring v. Board of Trustees (Lawyers Weekly No. 002-008-17, 9 pp.) (Terrence Boyle, J.) 7:15-cv-00084; E.D.N.C. Holding: Where the original term of plaintiff’s employment contract had not expired and provided for termination only for cause, plaintiff had a property interest in his continued employment. Although plaintiff resigned, there is a genuine issue as to whether plaintiff’s ...

