Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Civil Practice / Civil Practice – Discovery Violations – Default – Attorneys’ Fees – Appeals – Transcript (access required)

Civil Practice – Discovery Violations – Default – Attorneys’ Fees – Appeals – Transcript (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor February 21, 2017

Li v. Zhou (Lawyers Weekly No. 011-056-17, 11 pp.) (Robert Hunter Jr., J.) (Richard Dietz, J., concurring) Appealed from Forsyth County Superior Court (David Hall, J.) N.C. App. Holding: Although entry of default had already been made against defendant, plaintiff was still entitled to depose him to determine the amount of damages and the state of ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Raleigh Office · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo