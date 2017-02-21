Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Criminal Practice / Criminal Practice – Kidnapping – Restraint in Assault – Evidence – Prior Imprisonment – Unpreserved Issue (access required)

Criminal Practice – Kidnapping – Restraint in Assault – Evidence – Prior Imprisonment – Unpreserved Issue (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor February 21, 2017

State v. China (Lawyers Weekly No. 011-057-17, 14 pp.) (Valerie Zachary, J.) (Chris Dillon, J., concurring in part & dissenting in part) Appealed from Durham County Superior Court (Henry Hight Jr., J.) N.C. App. Holding: During a short, brutal assault, defendant did not restrain the victim any more than was inherent in the assault. We vacate defendant’s ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Raleigh Office · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo