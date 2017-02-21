Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Criminal Practice / Criminal Practice – Motion to Suppress – EIRA – Inapplicable – Unpreserved Issue (access required)

Criminal Practice – Motion to Suppress – EIRA – Inapplicable – Unpreserved Issue (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor February 21, 2017

State v. Gullette (Lawyers Weekly No. 011-058-17, 11 pp.) (Valerie Zachary, J.) Appealed from Mecklenburg County Superior Court (Hugh Lewis, J.) N.C. App. Holding: Even though defendant filed a pretrial motion to exclude a police officer’s identification of him because the ID violated the Eyewitness Identification Reform Act, since defendant did not object to the officer’s ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Raleigh Office · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo