Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Domestic Relations / Domestic Relations – Equitable Distribution – Military Pension – Changed Circumstances – Seifert Method – Subject Matter Jurisdiction – Alimony (access required)

Domestic Relations – Equitable Distribution – Military Pension – Changed Circumstances – Seifert Method – Subject Matter Jurisdiction – Alimony (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor February 21, 2017

Gurganus v. Gurganus (Lawyers Weekly No. 011-054-17, 14 pp.) (Douglas McCullough, J.) Appealed from Onslow County District Court (William Cameron III, J.) N.C. App. Holding: Despite the defendant-husband’s claims that the plaintiff-wife made post-separation efforts to thwart his advancement in the military and that he made active efforts to advance his military career, these purported changed ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Raleigh Office · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo