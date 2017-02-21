Quantcast
By: David Donovan February 21, 2017

Attorney: Robert J. Burford Location: Raleigh Bar membership: Member since 1980 Disciplinary action: Reinstated on Feb. 10 Background: Burford was suspended from the practice of law for two years in October 2012, after a stay of that suspension had been lifted because Burford failed to refund money to 13 clients from whom he had withheld settlements on the pretext ...

