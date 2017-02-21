Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Courts / N.C. Court of Appeals / Tort/Negligence – Trusts & Estates – Tortious Interference with Expected Inheritance – Breach of Fiduciary Duty – Accounting (access required)

Tort/Negligence – Trusts & Estates – Tortious Interference with Expected Inheritance – Breach of Fiduciary Duty – Accounting (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor February 21, 2017

Hauser v. Hauser (Lawyers Weekly No. 011-055-17, 13 pp.) (Mark Davis, J.) Appealed from Forsyth County Superior Court (John Craig III, J.) N.C. App. Holding: North Carolina does not recognize a cause of action for tortious interference with an expected inheritance during the lifetime of the testatrix. We affirm the trial court’s dismissal of plaintiff’s complaint. Plaintiff alleges ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Raleigh Office · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo