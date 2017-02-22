Quantcast
By: Deborah Elkins February 22, 2017

Crouse v. Town of Moncks Corner (Lawyers Weekly No. 001-045-17, 24 pp.) (Wilkinson, J.) No. 16-1039, Feb. 15, 2017; USDC at Charleston, S.C. (Houck, J.) 4th Cir. Holding: A police chief has qualified immunity from this civil rights suit filed by two police officers who claim their First Amendment rights were violated when they allegedly were ...

