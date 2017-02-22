Quantcast
Criminal Practice – MAR – Constitutional – Attorneys – Material Witness – Shooter's Identity

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor February 22, 2017

State v. Hyman (Lawyers Weekly No. 011-059-17, 40 pp.) (Rick Elmore, J.) (Chris Dillon, J., dissenting) Appealed from Bertie County Superior Court (Cy Grant, J.) N.C. App. Holding: Since defense counsel’s testimony could have called into question half of the state’s case, defendant was denied the effective assistance of counsel when his attorney failed to withdraw ...

