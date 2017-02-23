Quantcast
Cyclist hit by car reaches $1M settlement (access required)

Cyclist hit by car reaches $1M settlement (access required)

By: David Donovan February 23, 2017

A 67-year-old man who suffered a serious spinal cord injury after his bicycle was struck by a driver who ran through a stop sign has reached a $1 million confidential settlement, attorneys for the victim report. Tom Comerford and John Chilson of Comerford & Britt in Winston-Salem report that their client suffered from central cord syndrome, ...

