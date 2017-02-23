Quantcast
Former NC senator pleads guilty to federal charges (access required)

Former NC senator pleads guilty to federal charges (access required)

By: Jeff Jeffrey February 23, 2017

On Feb. 17, former state Sen. Fletcher Hartsell’s decades-long career as a public servant drew to a dramatic close. Hartsell pleaded guilty to federal corruption charges, which included counts of mail fraud and filing false tax returns. The 69-year-old Republican from Concord admitted to using about $210,000 in campaign funds to for expenses such as life ...

