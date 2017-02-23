Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Securities / Securities – Disgorgement Amount – Diverted Funds – Management Fees (access required)

Securities – Disgorgement Amount – Diverted Funds – Management Fees (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor February 23, 2017

Securities & Exchange Commission v. Bernath (Lawyers Weekly No. 004-006-17, 8 pp.) (Graham Mullen, J.) 3:15-cv-00485; W.D.N.C. Holding: Where defendant took client money from his investors’ advisory funds and made self-interested, undisclosed investments for the purpose of benefitting his other personal investments, the fact that these investments ended up being unprofitable does not negate the benefit ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Raleigh Office · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo