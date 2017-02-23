Quantcast
Taking not needed for trade secrets injunction (access required)

Taking not needed for trade secrets injunction (access required)

By: Jeff Jeffrey February 23, 2017

When seeking an injunction barring a former employee from disclosing a company’s trade secrets, plaintiffs are not required to prove the employee actually misappropriated  the trade secrets in question to obtain an injunction, according to a Feb. 3 ruling out of the North Carolina Business Court. Judge Gregory McGuire ruled that the mere opportunity for an ...

