Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Verdicts & Settlements / Tractor-trailer running red light yields $3.75M settlement (access required)

Tractor-trailer running red light yields $3.75M settlement (access required)

By: David Donovan February 23, 2017

A 53 year-old man who was driving through an intersection when he was hit on the driver’s side by a tractor-trailer that ran a red light has reached a confidential settlement with a present value of $3.75 million, the plaintiff’s attorneys report. David Kirby and Bill Bystrynski of Edwards Kirby in Raleigh and Mark Holt and ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Raleigh Office · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo