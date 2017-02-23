Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Sidebar / Zhou, you speak English? (access required)

Zhou, you speak English? (access required)

By: Phillip Bantz February 23, 2017

A defendant named Heng Zhou has failed to convince the North Carolina Court of Appeals to overturn a trial judge’s contempt finding, after arguing that he doesn’t speak English and should not be expected to comply with court orders he doesn’t understand. “Factually, I would say that he can speak English like I can speak Spanish,” ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Raleigh Office · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo