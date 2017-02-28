Quantcast
Civil Practice – Statute of Limitations – Continuing Wrong Doctrine – Inapplicable – Domestic Relations – Wage Garnishment – Tort/Negligence (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor February 28, 2017

Williams v. Rojano (Lawyers Weekly No. 012-045-17, 19 pp.) (Wanda Bryant, J.) Appealed from Wake County Superior Court (G. Bryan Collins Jr., J.) N.C. App. Unpub. Holding: Even though plaintiff’s Feb. 9, 2015, complaint alleges that defendants continued to garnish his wages – after he had paid all amounts due and at double the rate allowed ...

